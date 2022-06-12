Thoughts of saints have deep influence on Khattar
Chandigarh: The thoughts of saints and great men have a deep influence on the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar. He himself lives his life like a saint and a fakir. Inspired by the thoughts of saints and
great men, the Chief Minister has introduced various schemes and programmes for the welfare of the people of
the state through the Haryana government, said sources close to him.
Giving a glimpse of this saintly and mystical nature, Khattar has renamed the Chief Minister's residence "Sant Kabir Kutir" on Sunday.
Khattar has devoted his life completely to social service. The Chief Minister likes to
live a simple life. He is continuously working for social harmony and unity in the state. Like Sant Kabir Das ji, the Chief Minister does not
believe in caste and creed. His aim is to strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and harmony in society.
