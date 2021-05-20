Subordinate Service Selection Board member, Congress leader and Punjabi Singer Balkar Sidhu joins Aam Aadmi Party

Chandigarh: Member of the Subordinate Service Selection Board, Congress leader and Punjabi singer Balkar Sidhu on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann welcomed Balkar Sidhu at the party headquarters here. Mann said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was working day and night to provide all the facilities and treatment to the victims of Covid pandemic. He said that the people of Punjab were being impressed by the development work and policies of Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal government and wanted the Aam Aadmi Party government to be formed in Punjab. "That is why, the people from all walks of life are joining the Aam Aadmi Party's convoy," he added.

On the occasion, singer Balkar Sidhu said that the Aam Aadmi Party is his mother party. He had joined the Congress party after Captain Amarinder Singh administered the oath of Sri Gutka Sahib, promising to punish the culprits of sacrilege and make Punjab drugs free. But, Captain Amarinder Singh's failure to punish the perpetrators of desecration and the persistence of the drug mafia had upset him following which he decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party. Balkar Sidhu said that he would diligently fulfill every responsibility entrusted to him by the party.

