Sneh Lata, sister of Punjab Kesari group editor-in-chief Vijay Chopra, dies
Kapurthala: Sneh lata, the younger sister of Punjab Kesari group's chief editor Vijay Kumar Chopra died on Saturday night after a prolonged illness, her family said on Sunday.
She was 80.
Born on March 7, 1942, in Lahore, Sneh Lata did her graduation from Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia government college in Kapurthala.
She also ran an educational institution at Kapurthala.
Her last rites will be performed on Sunday at Mansoorwal crematorium, family sources said.
