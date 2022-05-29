Sangrur bypoll: Notification on Monday, nominations can be filed till June 6
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Sunday said the candidates for the bypoll to Sangrur Lok Sabha seat can file their nominations till June 6.
The seat had fallen vacant after Bhagwant Mann contested and won from Dhuri assembly segment in the 2022 assembly elections.
Mann, who at present is the Punjab Chief Minister, had won from Sangrur parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019.
Polling will be held on June 23 from 8 am to 6 pm while counting will take place on June 26, said Raju.
The notification for the bypoll will be issued on Monday, he further said.
Raju said the nomination papers are to be filed with the concerned returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm.
However, June 5 being Sunday is a holiday under the Negotiable Instrument Act and therefore, nomination papers cannot be presented on that day.
The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 7 while the last date for the withdrawal of the candidatures is June 9.
