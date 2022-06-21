SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from hospital
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali recently due to gastritis, was discharged on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Fortis hospital in Mohali said: "Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has recovered fully and is being discharged in satisfactory condition from the hospital on Tuesday. He is in great health and spirits."
The 94-year-old leader and five-time chief minister of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on June 11 after he complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was among those who visited the hospital and enquired about the veteran leader's health.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also wished Badal a speedy recovery.
"Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji," Modi had said in a tweet.
On June 6, Badal was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after he complained of gastric-related problems. He was discharged the next day.
In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he had undergone cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.
The SAD patriarch was advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.
