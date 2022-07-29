Punjab vigilance bureau registers case against ex-LIT chairman, 5 others
Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday said it has registered a criminal case against former Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Raman Balasubramanium and five others in an alleged illegal allotment of plots case.
A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau (VB) said it had arrested a junior assistant and an executive officer while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on July 14.
During the investigation of this bribery case, it came to light that officials of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) had allotted several residential plots in SBS Nagar, Rishi Nagar and Sarabha Nagar by adopting corrupt practices.
The spokesperson said it was found that the plots had been allotted to some unauthorised people after accepting bribe.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC at vigilance bureau police station in Ludhiana.
