Punjab to conclude procurement of wheat from May 5

chandigarh: Following a drastic decline in wheat arrivals across the state, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has decided to conclude the procurement of wheat in mandis across the State.



Sharing these details with a section of media persons, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak said that the closure of mandis in the state shall be done in a phased manner starting from May 5.

The notification in this regard would be issued by the Mandi Board. Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak thanked the farmers, arhtiyas, mandi labour, transporters and government officials involved in the month-long exercise of

procurement of wheat in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of purchase and the speedy disbursal of MSP dues directly into the bank accounts of the farmers. This, he said, happened despite the challenges posed by the inclement weather which had resulted in shrivelling of grains in most parts of the state.

Following a spurt in global wheat prices, most states had witnessed a drastic drop in government purchase of wheat, but once again Punjab led the nation in contributing the largest quantity of wheat into the central pool, he said. The State had purchased more than 93 lakh tons of wheat so far, Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak added.