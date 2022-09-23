Punjab ready for crop diversification but Centre must develop mechanism for remunerative price: Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state is fully ready to adopt crop diversification but the Government of India must provide assured mechanism to give remunerative prices for these crops. "The Centre must take this step for ensuring that farmers of the state shift from water guzzling crops to less water consuming crops," said the Chief Minister while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Kisan Mela here at Punjab Agriculture University and Pashu Palan Mela at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.The Chief Minister said that instead of paddy, the farmer of the state is ready to sow sunflower, maize and pulses but for that they must get adequate and assured price. He said that this will help in checking the depleting water table in the state on one hand and making agriculture a profitable venture on the other.