Punjab police nab two members of Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gang from Mohali

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, SAS Nagar Police and Anti Gangsters Task Force of Punjab Police have arrested two active members of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.



Vivek Sheel Soni, SSP Mohali, said that the arrested persons are Gagandeep Singh alias Gaagi s/o Malkit Singh and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi s/o Lakhwinder Singh. He said that both are residents of Village Kingra, Dabbwali, District Sirsa, Haryana. He said that they have been arrested near Dara Studio, Jujhar Nagar, Mohali . He said that two 32 calibre pistols have been recovered from them along with 08 live cartridges and a Scorpio vehicle car bearing no. HR 25 4845. A case FIR No. 73 dated 14-06-2022 u/s 25(7) & 8 Arms Act 1959 (as amended by Arms (Amendment) Act 2019) was registered against them at PS Balongi Distt SAS Nagar.

Soni further said that Gagandeep @ Gaagi and Gurpreet @ Gopi are regular in touch with Canada-based gangster Godly Brar through gangster Manpreet Singh @ Manna, who provided a Toyota Corolla car to assailants in the Sidhu Moosewala Murder case. Recently, Manpreet Singh @ Manna was arrested in the Sidhu Moosewala murder. Both the accused were working under the direction of Goldy Brar and indulged in illegal weapons smuggling from the border area of Punjab & Rajasthan and further delivering it to the shooters under the direction of foreign-based handler Godly Brar.

Mr. Soni said that acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by the Mohali police along with a team of Anti Gangster Task Force. Both the Gagandeep @ Gaagi and Gupreet @ Gopi were arrested along with arms and ammunition while they were on their way to deliver the consignment of weapons. Further investigation is in process.