Punjab: Over 2,200 drug smugglers arrested in one month

Chandigarh: Over 2,200 drug smugglers were arrested while 30 kg of heroin and other narcotics were seized in Punjab in the last one month as part of an ongoing anti-drug drive in the state, a senior official said on Monday.



Since July 5, police registered a total of 1,730 first information reports (FIRs) of which 145 are related to commercial quantity, Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

Police also seized cash worth Rs 48.95 lakh from the smugglers arrested during this period.

In addition to this, Police also arrested 99 proclaimed offenders and absconders wanted in drug cases in the last one month, said Gill.

Gill said police recovered 30 kg of heroin, 75 kg of opium, 69 kg of ganja, and 185 quintals of poppy husk, besides seizing 12.56 lakhs tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids from across the state.

Police have been carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying 'nakas' at vulnerable routes across the state.

As Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav has already given clear instructions to not tolerate any black sheeps in uniform, the IGP said action against six such police personnel, including one deputy superintendent of police, has been taken after they were found indulging in malpractices.

Of them, three policemen, including an inspector posted in Ferozepur, were dismissed from service after they falsely implicated two people in a drug case and extorted money from them.

While the two dismissed cops were arrested, former Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa is still at large.

Police on Monday conducted a raid at Bajwa's house in Ferozepur and recovered 4 kg of intoxicating powder and 3,700 tablets.

Gill said the weekly performance of all the police districts is being reviewed and the three topmost districts will be selected on the basis of recovery of drugs and drug money, cases registered, arrests of drug smugglers and absconders.

The top three districts will then be rewarded by the chief minister, he said.



