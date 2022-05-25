Punjab govt to present paperless budget, says CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will present a paperless budget which will save Rs 21 lakh of the state exchequer, besides saving 34 tonne of paper.



Mann described it as a step towards e-governance.

Good news for the people of Punjab... My government has decided that there will be a paperless budget this time. With this, around Rs 21 lakh of the state exchequer will be saved 34 tonne paper will be saved.. it means it will save 814-834 trees another step towards e-Governance.., said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

Notably, the Punjab assembly in March had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months, April till June, of the financial year 2022-23.

The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state.