Punjab government will run super luxurious buses : Mann

Punjab: Punjab CM Sardar Bhagwant Mann also addressed the gathering on the occasion and backed his government's new initiative. He said, "This is a historic occasion when the Punjab government has fulfilled its promise with the people by ending monopoly of the private transporters and introducing cheap and luxury travel to IGI airport in merely Rs 1,170 thereby stopping loot of people."

Daily seven Volvo buses will ply from Jalandhar bus stand to Delhi airport. Likewise, he said that similar buses will also move from Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala and even from Chandigarh daily to the airport for facilitating the passengers. CM Sardar Bhagwant Mann said that with the plying of these buses the passengers will get a comfortable, luxurious and cheap travel to the airport at a meagre price.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that passengers desirous of going to airport can get the online booking done prior to three months of travel whereas the tickets can be booked at the counters of bus stand six months ahead of the journey. CM Bhagwant Mann said that his government has got the mandate of the people to serve the state by eliminating the mafia. He said that with the rolling in of these buses the transport mafia will also be a thing of the past.

He bemoaned that for decades only private transporters had run their buses on this route and looted the people by charging impulsively. Squarely blaming the successive Congress and Akali governments for not plying government buses to the airport, he said that vested interests of these leaders prohibited them from doing so. CM Bhagwant Mann said that the transporter leaders of both these parties minted the money illegally by not allowing government buses to operate on this route.

He said that these leaders plundered people's money mercilessly as former Chief Ministers, Ministers or MLAs flexed their muscles for enhancing the fleet of their buses rather than facilitating the people. CM Bhagwant Mann said that the government's might was used not for the well being of the public but for promoting transport mafia. He said that these people monopolised the trade and exploited the people.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that his government will take every initiative to safeguard the interests of Punjabis and eliminate all sort of mafia or monopolisation from the state. Bhagwant Mann said that a number of NRIs who came to Punjab from abroad had always complained to him that why only private players have the right to ply buses on this route and why not government buses are running on them. He said that now sounding the death knell for the transport mafia, the Punjab government will run these super luxurious buses that will charge less than half of private transporters and give double facilities than them. CM Bhagwant Mann also thanked the Delhi Government especially the Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal for extending fulsome support and cooperation to them for this noble cause.