Punjab CM Mann lays foundation stone of new medical institute in Sangrur
Sangrur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday laid the foundation stone of Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib here.
The project will come up in 25 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 345 crore.
Mann said his government was committed to providing quality medical facilities to the people and said the institute will be a step forward in this direction.
"This project will be a humble and befitting tribute to the great religious leader Sant Attar Singh, who propagated the message of universal love, peace and communal harmony to people," he said, according to an official statement.
The chief minister also recalled Sant Attar Singh's contribution in spreading education.
He said the institute will help Sangrur emerge as a hub of medical education in the region.
Apart from the construction of an academic block, the project also includes giving the existing Civil Hospital in Sangrur a facelift by increasing its capacity from the current 220 beds to 360 beds and also establishing a nursing school.
He said the medical college will be be ready by March 31 next year and the academic session will commence from April 1.
