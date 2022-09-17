Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Haryana CM Khattar greet PM on b'day

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.



Greetings to Prime Minister of the country @narendramodi ji on his birthday, Mann said in his tweet.

Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him.

Birthday greetings to respected @narendramodi ji, who undertook a historic journey from a worker to the post of Prime Minister on the strength of selfless service, Khattar said in a tweet.

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also greeted the PM.

Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May god bless you with a long & healthy life in the service of our nation, he said in a tweet.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted: Warm Birthday wishes to Honourable Prime Minister narendramodi ji. God bless you with good health and long life.