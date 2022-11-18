Punjab Chief Secy reviews projects for institutionalisation of data, evidence-based approach to policies

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua has reviewed various projects under the J-PAL South Asia partnership for the institutionalisation of data and evidence-based approach to policies, said an official statement here.

Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) South Asia partnership is running projects on the prevention of opioid use in Punjab, Pani Bachao Paisa Kamao scheme, using machine learning tool to detect bogus firms in the GST ecosystem for improving tax collection and Punjab market-based system for environmental regulations, the statement said.

Apart from this, there is a proposal for a Gender Sensitive Police Scoping Study project, it said.

During a high-level meeting here on Thursday, the chief secretary gave consent for the new Gender Sensitive Policing Scoping Study project, which is related to community outreach and engagement for gender-responsive policing, besides enhancing the gender sensitivity and responsiveness of female officers, as per the statement.

The role of counselling and its impact on women's security and the relationship between counselling and legal case will also be studied. The objective is to study the functioning and gender responsiveness of counselling, it added.

Janjua expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing projects, including the prevention of opioid use in Punjab.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister A Venu Prasad, and Principal Secretary (Planning) Vikas Pratap were among those present.