Punjab Cabinet approves recruitment to 26,454 posts

chandigarh: In a major decision to provide gainful employment opportunities to the youth looking for employment avenues, the Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved recruitment to 26,454 posts lying vacant in various government departments.



A decision to this effect was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the CMO on Monday.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, these posts belong to Group A, B and C. Major departments involved in this process will be Home Affairs, School Education, Health, Power and Technical Education.

The Cabinet also directed the concerned administrative departments to ensure transparent, fair and time-bound recruitment. It has also been decided that interviews would not be conducted for the recruitment for Group-C posts. This decision would go a long way in achieving the goal to provide employment.

Besides, this step would also optimise the working of government departments as they will start working with full human resources on hand and provide government jobs to the youth of the State on the other.

In another landmark decision, the Cabinet also gave approval regarding amendment in Clause 3(1) of 'The Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977' to give MLAs of Punjab Vidhan Sabha one pension (irrespective of a number of terms served) at the new rate of Rs. 60,000/- per month plus Dearness Allowance (as applicable to the pensioners of the Punjab Government) instead of the present provision.

According to this, a member is being paid a pension of fifteen thousand rupees per mensem plus Dearness Allowance thereon (as admissible to the Punjab Government Pensioners) for the first term, and an additional pension of ten thousand rupees plus Dearness Allowance thereon for every subsequent term.

The Punjab government will save around Rs 19.53 crore annually. In a bid to give much-needed relief to commercial vehicle operators, Cabinet also gave a go-ahead to the State Transport Department's Amnesty Scheme from May 6 to August 5, 2022, for collecting motor vehicle tax from commercial vehicle fine. However, department would neither collect interest nor late fee while issuing the fitness certificate.

It may be recalled that the lockdown badly impacted the transport sector. Resultantly, several commercial vehicle operators could not deposit the Motor Vehicle Tax on time due to which fitness certificate could not be issued.