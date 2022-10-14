Punjab: 90,248 pension beneficiaries found dead

Chandigarh: As many as 90,248 pension beneficiaries were found dead in a survey conducted by the Punjab government.



"On the orders of Minister for Social Security Dr Baljit Kaur, the department conducted verification of pensioners drawing various kind of pensions from the state exchequer. Among those verified, 90,248 pensioners were found dead," a state government statement said.

District-level officers have been directed to deposit the amount which is not distributed yet into government treasury by October 21, the statement quoting Dr Baljit Kaur said.

The department give pensions to the elderly, widows, dependent children and the disabled.

Kaur said on August 4, she held a meeting with the officials of the department after which the verification was conducted.