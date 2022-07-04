Punjab: 3 members of family killed in road accident in Tanda
Hoshiarpur: Three members of a family, including two women and a child, were killed while another one was injured in a car accident, police said here on Monday.
The incident happened when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a parapet of a culvert near Focal Point, Tanda, about 34 Kms from Hoshiarpur, they said.
Those who died in the accident hailed from Jalandhar.
The injured man was admitted to the Community Health Centre in Tanda.
Police said they were investigating the cause of the accident.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
100 days of Yogi govt 2.0: Priyanka slams slow pace of work, flags...4 July 2022 12:53 PM GMT
Not without pitfalls4 July 2022 12:33 PM GMT
Dangerous portends4 July 2022 12:32 PM GMT
Dreadful deadlock4 July 2022 12:32 PM GMT
CBI files FIR in 11-year-old TMC leader's murder case4 July 2022 12:15 PM GMT