Promising 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar', Congress now creating 'Ghar-Ghar Berozgar': Harpal Singh Cheema

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly condemned the dismissal of outsourced employees by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) stating that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who after promising 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar', had come to power was now grabbing the employment of the youth of Punjab. Addressing a press conference convened at the party headquarters here on Friday, senior leader of the party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema said that Captain Amarinder Singh had made many big promises before the elections but now power-drunk has reneged on all of them.

Cheema further said that Captain Amarinder Singh and Prashant Kishor had promised the people that they would provide 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar' to the youth and unemployment allowance would be paid of Rs 2,500, if they did not get jobs. "However, now on the contrary the Punjab government has sacked the employees working on various posts in the Punjab State Power Corporation under the outsourcing policy for a long time," he added. Cheema said that Captain Amarinder Singh's promise of 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar' has now become 'Ghar-Ghar Berozgar'. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party would strongly support the struggle of the sacked employees. Cheema said that the High Court had stayed the Act enacted by the Akali government in the year 2016 to make the outsourced employees permanent; but the Captain government had not taken any steps to end that stay.



The LoP said that the Captain government had not implemented the Act to make the outsourced employees permanent. He said that today the youth of Punjab were climbing the towers and struggling on the streets demanding jobs; but the Captain government was committing atrocities instead of complying with their demands. Cheema said that the people would definitely take revenge for the atrocities being committed by Captain Amarinder in the 2022 elections. He said that before the elections, Captain Amarinder Singh had got around 12 lakh employment cards filled up from the youth to provide them jobs, but did not give anything. He said that with the advent of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, jobs would be given on the same employment cards which Captain Amarinder had distributed.

