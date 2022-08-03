Number of PPSC members to be halved to save taxpayers' money, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government has decided to reduce the strength of members of the Punjab Public Service Commission from 10 to five as an "austerity measure".



"The salaries, perks and other emoluments of these 10 members are putting an undue burden on the state exchequer," said Mann in an official statement here.

"The reduction is being done to make functioning of the Commission cost effective," he added.

Mann said this will streamline the working of the Commission and help save "taxpayers' money".

"With this decision, the state government is expected to save a lot of money being spent on these members," he said.

The money thus saved will be utilised for the welfare of people, said Mann, adding that in the coming days more such decisions will be taken in larger public interest.



