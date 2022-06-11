Mann seeks support from Canadian govt to nab gangsters
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought support from the Canadian government for nabbing the gangsters operating from Canadian soil.
The Chief Minister flagged the issue with Canadian High Commissioner Cameron Mackay, who called on the former at his residence on Friday.
The Chief Minister expressed concern over the mushrooming of gangs and gangsters in both countries. Mann informed the Canadian High Commissioner that gangsters operating from Canadian soil are disturbing the hard-earned peace of the state. He said that these gangsters create law and order problems on one hand and derail the progress of the state on other hand.
Advocating a harsh punitive action against the gangsters, Bhagwant Mann said that they should be punished under severest of severe provisions of law so that it acts as a deterrent for others.
The Chief Minister, while batting for joint police operations between Canada and Punjab, said that it is the only way that can free both these lands from gangsters. He apprised the High Commissioner that Punjab police has a glorious tradition of upholding law and order situation even in hostile situations adding that if advanced police force like Canada cooperates with them, these gangs could be weeded out easily.
He asked the Canadian High Commissioner to explore the feasibility of having a direct tie-up between Punjab and Canada police so that gangsters can be put behind the bars.
He said that this is the need of the hour as gangsters and their actions are posing a serious threat to life, economy, and society in both Canada and Punjab. Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that Canada and Punjab will script a new success story with this robust cooperation.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Heatwave in northwest, central India eases slightly10 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Kashmir: 6 terror suspects arrested10 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
'Historians have given prominence to Mughals'10 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Poll code-related violations reported; action taken: CEO10 Jun 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Water scarcity and skill training for workers among issues discussed ...10 Jun 2022 7:12 PM GMT