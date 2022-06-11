Mann seeks support from Canadian govt to nab gangsters

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought support from the Canadian government for nabbing the gangsters operating from Canadian soil.



The Chief Minister flagged the issue with Canadian High Commissioner Cameron Mackay, who called on the former at his residence on Friday.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the mushrooming of gangs and gangsters in both countries. Mann informed the Canadian High Commissioner that gangsters operating from Canadian soil are disturbing the hard-earned peace of the state. He said that these gangsters create law and order problems on one hand and derail the progress of the state on other hand.

Advocating a harsh punitive action against the gangsters, Bhagwant Mann said that they should be punished under severest of severe provisions of law so that it acts as a deterrent for others.

The Chief Minister, while batting for joint police operations between Canada and Punjab, said that it is the only way that can free both these lands from gangsters. He apprised the High Commissioner that Punjab police has a glorious tradition of upholding law and order situation even in hostile situations adding that if advanced police force like Canada cooperates with them, these gangs could be weeded out easily.

He asked the Canadian High Commissioner to explore the feasibility of having a direct tie-up between Punjab and Canada police so that gangsters can be put behind the bars.

He said that this is the need of the hour as gangsters and their actions are posing a serious threat to life, economy, and society in both Canada and Punjab. Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that Canada and Punjab will script a new success story with this robust cooperation.