Mann condemns attack on gurdwara in Kabul
Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul and urged the Centre to extend immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in the Afghan capital.
"Strongly condemn the attack at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I'm praying for everyone's safety. I urge PM @narendramodi ji and @MEAIndia for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul," Mann said in a tweet.
According to media reports, several blasts and gunfire hit a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday.
