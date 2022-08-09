Man involved in murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Sandhu among two held by Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Tuesday said it arrested two criminals including one allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in 2020.



Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said both the accused -- identified as Gurwinder Singh and Sandeep Singh -- were allegedly involved in cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

Gurwinder Singh is one of the main accused in the murder of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, he said.

In an outstanding operation @TarnTaranPolice arrested Gurwinder Singh & Sandeep Singh, close associates of Sukh Bikhariwal & Harry Chatha. They were engaged in cross-border smuggling of Explosives, Drugs & Weapons. Further investigation is on Yadav said in a tweet.

Gurwinder Singh Alias Baba/Raja is one of the key accused in the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu and a PO of NIA, he added.

The DGP said police also recovered 635 grams of heroin, two pistols, two magazines, 13 cartridges, 100 grams of opium, Rs 3.95 lakh cash and a car from their possession.

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who fought terrorism in Punjab, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Tarn Taran district in October 2020.



