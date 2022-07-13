Khattar takes serious note of threat to MLAs
Chandigarh: Taking serious note of the issue of threats to some MLAs in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday convened a meeting of senior police officers here. Home Minister Anil Vij was also present at the meeting.
After taking detailed information, the Chief Minister directed senior police officers to take immediate action and put criminals behind the bars. No laxity would be tolerated at any cost, he added.
Khattar said that it is the duty of the police to ensure the safety of all the citizens of the state. He said that there is no place for goons and criminals in Haryana. In the meeting, the police officers apprised the Chief Minister that an investigation is going on in this matter. Important information has been received and it will be resolved at the earliest. It is worth mentioning here that the matter of threats being faced by MLAs has already been handed over to the Special Task Force.
