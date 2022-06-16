Kejriwal, Mann launch luxury bus service from Punjab to IGI airport

Jalandhar: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International airport.



Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal said it was a significant day for Punjab as the direct bus service to Delhi's IGI airport has now started which would benefit many NRIs and their relatives.

Launching a scathing attack on previous regimes in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party national convener said various kinds of mafia, including the transport mafia, flourished under them, but Mann dispensation has put an end to these.

Mann had on Friday had announced that luxury Volvo buses service will start from Punjab to the Delhi airport.

Speaking on the occasion here, Mann reiterated that for decades only private transporters had run their buses on this route and "looted people by charging according to their own whims and fancies".

The state government has started the luxury Volvo bus service at affordable rates, he said.

"This is a historic occasion when the Punjab government has fulfilled its promise to the people by ending monopoly of the private transporters and introducing cheap and luxury travel to IGI airport in approximately Rs 1,100 for one way fare barring Amritsar, from where the fare would be Rs 1,390 because of the longer distance covered," said Mann.

The Punjab chief minister said daily seven Volvo buses will ply from Jalandhar bus stand to Delhi airport. Likewise, buses will also move from Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala and even from Chandigarh daily to the airport, he said. Mann said with the plying of these buses, passengers will get a comfortable, luxurious and cheap travel to the international airport at Delhi. The chief minister said passengers desirous of going to airport can get their booking done three months before travel whereas the tickets can be booked at the counters of bus stand six months ahead of the journey. Punjab Transport Minister Laljeet Singh Bhullar and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Kejriwal and Mann paid floral tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh at the statute of the legendary martyr inside the bus stand premises here.