'Hry to give 'Agniveers' preference in govt jobs'

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday thanked PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the Agnipath scheme and said that the scheme would increase employment opportunities for the youth, which would also greatly benefit the youth of Haryana.



The youth of the state have the zeal to serve the country and this is the reason that Haryana has the highest number of youth in the Army. With the new recruitment scheme, they will not only get an opportunity to serve the country but will also get a job. Their role would make it more meaningful in building a new India, said Khattar.

The CM said that 46,000 Agniveers would be recruited this year. Recruitment rallies for this will start in the next 90 days. Haryana government would give preference in jobs and other works to the youth who complete this service.

He said that surely Agnipath scheme would prove to be a milestone in the making of a new India and empowerment of youth as per the vision of the PM.

With the 'Agnipath' scheme, a new era has started in the human resource policy of the three defence forces. This is a major defence policy reform undertaken by the central government. Agnipath scheme will strengthen the security of the country and provide opportunities to our youth for military service. The scheme will create a golden chapter in Indian military history, said the CM.

The CM informed that Agniveer would be enrolled for four years under the respective Services Acts. They will get an attractive monthly package along with risk and hardship allowance as applicable in all three defence services. Agniveers will also be provided a non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh for their tenure in the Services.

On completion of four years of service, Agniveers will be provided an opportunity to apply for permanent enrollment in the Armed Forces. 25 percent of the Agniveers from each elite batch will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces. Agniveers will be paid a lump sum 'Seva Nidhi' package on completion of the four-year term, said Khattar.