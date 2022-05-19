Hry allots land to Maruti for new car, motorbike plants

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana once known as an agrarian state has progressed in the industrial



sector as well and today

the State has become an investor-friendly destination across the globe.

On the completion of 40 years of Maruti Suzuki's journey, the Chief Minister said that Japan and India's relations are 70 years old and he wishes that these relations should grow stronger and both Haryana and Japan would keep moving forward.

The Chief Minister said this while speaking at the Agreement Signing Programme held for the allotment of land for the plants of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited to

be set up at Industrial Model Township (IMT) at Kharkhoda in Sonipat.

The Agreements were signed between Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL)/Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited. Maruti's new plants are to be set up in Kharkhoda on 800 acres and 100 acres of land respectively.

Terming this as a historic event, the Chief Minister said that today after 40 years history has repeated itself. He said that 40 years back an MoU was also signed which played a big role in changing the picture and destiny of Haryana's development and today a new agreement was signed in which 900 acres of land was authorized through Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). This land was handed over to Maruti Suzuki today, he added.

The Chief Minister said that with the establishment of the plant, 13,000 people would get employment opportunities. An amount of Rs 2,400 crore has been spent to purchase the land for the said plant and more than Rs 20,000 crore are to be invested. The Chief Minister said that Gurugram has developed because of Maruti. Also, the automobile industry flourished in Gurugram, many companies came here. Other industries also played an

important role in the economic progress of Gurugram.

The Chief Minister while requesting, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited R C Bhargava said that the Corporate Office of Maruti, which is still in Delhi, should also be shifted to Haryana. Haryana has given all kinds of facilities to the industry, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Kharkhoda is a newly developing area. It is 65 km away from the airport, 18 km from the railway station and National Highway and also has a link to KMP. The investment by big companies like Maruti in this area has given a positive boost to the industrial environment. In the coming days, this area will emerge as an industrial hub and the wheel of development of this region will move at a rapid pace.

Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. R.C Bhargava, Executive Vice Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi also remained present in the programme.

MP, Sunita Duggal, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, D.S Dhesi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Vijayendra Kumar, Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Vikas Gupta and other senior officers of State Government and Suzuki India remained present in the programme.