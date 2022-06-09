Haryana medal tally 37 as wrestling matches end

Chandigarh: The wrestling matches ended on Wednesday, the sixth day of Khelo India Youth Games-2021, being held in Panchkula, Haryana. Haryana's invincible players bagged 16 gold, 10 silver, and 11 bronze medals, raising the medal tally to 37, of which 16 medals were contributed by women players.



The spectators had a keen interest in the sport of wrestling.

In fact, the Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Gian Chand Gupta, Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Ashima Brar, Additional Chief Secretary of Sports Department, Dr. Mahavir Singh, Sports Director, Pankaj Nain also watched the final match of wrestling with enthusiasm.

Haryana wrestling head coach, Kadam Singh informed that in the 21 weight categories, 7 freestyle wrestling, 7 greco roman, and 7 women wrestling were scheduled for Khelo India Youth Games.

He added it is our demand to the authorities concerned to increase a few categories so that more players can participate.

Hisar's Antim won the gold medal in the 53-kg weight category. Originally from Hisar, the player has been participating in Khelo India Youth Games since 2018 and had earlier won gold and silver medal twice in cadet wrestling.