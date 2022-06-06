Haryana committed to providing pure drinking water to all: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while directing administrative officers, said that the state government is committed to providing pure drinking water to every citizen in the state. In this direction, many rain wells have been renovated to increase the quantity of drinking water.



He directed the officers to explore new possibilities for rainwater harvestinga and added that it should also be ensured that drinking water is not used for irrigation and a strict vigil be kept on illicit exploitation of drinking water supply systems.

On Monday, the Chief Minister reviewed 48 projects of 6 departments in detail. The reviewed projects were worth more than Rs. 100 crore. While reviewing the projects, the Chief Minister directed the administrative secretaries to ensure time-bound execution of the projects so that the common people are benefitted from these welfare projects.

He said that the state is leading in the Atal Bhujal Mission Yojana. He said that ensuring the holistic development of Haryana is the top priority of the state government, hence the project evaluation and review technique chart should be prepared for all ongoing projects so that the status of timeline

can be mapped from time to time.

During the meeting, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal apprised the Chief Minister that at present work is going on in more than 80 projects of 12 Departments, out of which 48 projects of six major departments have been kept for review.

He said that on January 9, 2022, the Chief Minister approved the formation of a three-member committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to review all the ongoing projects worth more than Rs. 100 crore.

Several review meetings of about 12 departments have been held by this committee.

Regarding the 16 projects being implemented by the Irrigation Department, the Additional Chief Secretary Devender Singh informed us that the work of construction of a new parallel line channel (PLC) from Dadupur to Hamida and the remodeling of WJC MLL from RD 0 to 68220 is on schedule.