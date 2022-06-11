Haryana CM's APS Dr Amit Agarwal meets historians

Chandigarh: On Saturday, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr. Amit Agrawal held a meeting with the Committee of Historians. On this occasion, Dr. Amit Agrawal said that this grand memorial will be inaugurated in the second or third week of December.



A Committee of historians has been specially constituted to verify and confirm the historical facts to be displayed in this monument so that people can be aware of the accurate information of that time. In the meeting, there was a detailed brainstorming regarding how the history of 1857 will be showcased in the memorial.

All the members of the committee of historians in the meeting, including Dr. Raghavendra Tanwar, President of the Indian Council of Research, renowned historian Professor, Kapil Kumar, Director and Vice Chancellor of National Museum Institute, Delhi, Professor Anupa Pandey, author of military history books Col (Retd.) Yogendra Singh, Dr. Devendra Kumar Sharma, Archives Officer of the National Museum of India and Dr. Udayveer, former Head of the Department of History, Sanatan Dharma Mahavidyalaya, Ambala were also present.

In the meeting, the plan for the movement of visitors inside the Martyrs Memorial of the First War of Independence was finalized. This monument, being built on 22 acres, is divided into 4 parts, in which the first part will be the administrative building, the second part will be the museum building, the third part will be dedicated to the library and food court and the fourth part will be an open-air theater.

In the first room of the museum building, visitors will find information about the reasons for the first war of independence of 1857. In the second room, the story of how the first war of independence begins in Ambala, Haryana, 9 hours before Meerut on May 10, 1857, will be seen. After Ambala in the third room, how the spark of this fight spread throughout Haryana and the fourth room will showcase how this revolt spread all over the country, the audience will be made aware of all these events.

Apart from this, a tribute room has also been built in the memorial, where people will be able to pay tribute to the martyrs in a unique way i.e. digitally and a light will come out in the sky during the night due to the tribute paid by the people which can be seen by the entire Ambala and nearby districts.

Earlier, it was believed that the revolt of 1857 had started from Meerut but facts received through historians say that 10 hours before Meerut, the first spark of freedom struggle was raised in Ambala Cantonment which gradually spread to different areas of Haryana and different parts of the country.