Haryana CM launches several development projects at Sirsa

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that development works are being done in the state without any discrimination. The state is continuously moving forward on the path of development. To give more impetus to development, the government has launched Gram Darshan and Nagar Darshan Portals, on which any citizen can send the demand for any development work related to their area. Whatever works are feasible; they will be done on priority, said the Chief Minister.



The Chief Minister said this after he visited CDLU on Wednesday for the inauguration and foundation stone laying programme of various projects of Sirsa district.

Khattar inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 38 projects costing Rs. 368 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Power Minister Ranjit Singh, MP Sunita Duggal and other dignitaries also remained present on the occasion.

While interacting with media persons, Manohar Lal said that soon the construction work of the medical college in Sirsa will start. He informed that the land has been given to the department for the construction of the said medical college in Sirsa at a cost of Rs. 988 crore. With the construction of a medical college, the people of the district and the nearby area will get the benefit of this medical college.

Responding to queries of the media persons, the Chief Minister said that amid the ban on the export of wheat, the government has decided that for the benefit of the farmers the procurement of wheat would continue in the mandis for the next ten days. So far, wheat has been procured at MSP in the mandis of the state. Farmers have sold wheat to private agencies at higher rates, therefore the government has been able to achieve only 50 percent of the procurement target. Regarding the export, the CM said that the export of wheat was banned by the government, but those who had already registered, can still export.

Khattar said that in the last seven and a half years, development works are being done equally in the entire state without any discrimination. Taking a step forward in the matters of development, the government has launched Gram Darshan and Nagar Darshan portals, on which for the last three months, citizens have been sending demands for development works related to their area. He said that whatever works are feasible, it will be completed on a priority basis, and there is no shortage of budget with the government.

The Chief Minister said that under the Antyodaya Utthan Yojana, Antyodaya Melas were organized in the state, in which 2.5 lakh eligible families were invited. He said that 88,000 people came to the Melas, out of which more than 40,000 families applied under the schemes of the government and the departments approved it.