Gave financial aid to kin of 789 farmers who died during stir against farm laws: Mann
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government has completed the process of providing financial assistance to families of 789 farmers, who lost their lives during the course of the agitation against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.
Mann said the family of the each farmer has been given Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance, amounting to Rs 39.55 crore in total.
The farmers died because of various reasons, including harsh winter, road accidents, cardiac arrest and other ailments.
The state government is duty bound to safeguard the interests of farmers and their families, Mann said, adding that every promise made to them will be fulfilled, according to an official statement.
The CM reiterated that his government is committed to bail out farmers from the current agrarian crisis.
His government has already introduced an alternative crop in the form of green gram, the purchase of which is being done at a minimum support price, he said.
Mann said the state government also gave financial assistance to the farmers who opted for direct seeding of rice.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Jagdeep Dhankhar Is New Vice President, Defeats Margaret Alva6 Aug 2022 2:15 PM GMT
Covid cases rising, Centre asks Delhi, six states to step up vigil6 Aug 2022 1:30 PM GMT
I like making films that can be viewed without any hesitancy: Akshay...6 Aug 2022 12:32 PM GMT
The Lone Wolf is ready: Dhanush confirms 'The Gray Man' sequel return6 Aug 2022 12:30 PM GMT
Gave financial aid to kin of 789 farmers who died during stir against...6 Aug 2022 11:40 AM GMT