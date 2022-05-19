CM Mann meets HM Shah, seeks Rs 500 per quintal compensation for low yield of wheat

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and impressed upon him to issue a notification for the purchase of Basmati on MSP.



The Chief Minister informed Amit Shah that it is the need of the hour to bring the farmers out of rut of the wheat-paddy cycle. Bhagwant Mann said that it will help in saving the precious resource in form of water in the state. He said that it will also give a boost to crop diversification in the state.

The Chief Minister also sought compensation of Rs 500 per quintal for low yield of wheat grain in the state. He said that due to intense heat during this summer season the wheat grains in Punjab have been damaged adding that it is the high time that farmers must be compensated for this damage by giving a compensation worth Rs 500 per quintal for low yield to them. Bhagwant Mann said that hard-working and resilient farmers of state have made an enormous contribution in making our country self-reliant in food production and now Union government must bail them out in this hour of crisis.

Raising another issue, the Chief Minister asked Amit Shah to repeal the order pertaining to abolishing the member of Punjab from the BBMB. He said that this is a discriminatory step that has bruised the psyche of every Punjabi. Bhagwant Mann said that the Union government must roll back this retrogressive step which dilutes the federal structure in the state.

Expressing concern over repeated attempts to disturb hard-earned peace in the state, the Chief Minister sought 10 additional companies of paramilitary forces in Punjab. Responding to it, the Union Home Minister immediately allotted 10 additional companies of paramilitary forces in state. Bhagwant Mann, while thanking the Union Home Minister, assured him that Punjab will be instrumental in safeguarding the security and sovereignty of the country. The Chief Minister also expressed deep concern over the increasing drug and weapon smuggling from across the border through drone and impressed upon Amit Shah to immediately provide anti-drone technology to state for foiling such attempts. He said that it was all the more important for the nation's security thus rising above the petty politics. Bhagwant Mann said that security at borders have to be intensified for defending our country's security and sovereignty.

The Chief Minister assured Amit Shah that Punjab will uphold the ethos of communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood in state. He said that every attempt to divide the state into communal lines will be foiled and hard-earned peace of state will be maintained at every cost. Bhagwant Mann said that Punjab has always remained the sword arm of the country and state will continue to uphold this glorious tradition.