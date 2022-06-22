CII donates oxygen cylinders, concentrators to Punjab Health Dept

Chandigarh: Industry body CII on Wednesday donated 25 each oxygen cylinders and concentrators to the health and family welfare department of the Punjab government.



As a response to the need of oxygen in public health facilities and the Punjab Health and Family Welfare Department's directive to ensure supply of essential medicines at the doorsteps of the home-isolated patients, CII donated 25 Type D oxygen (large capacity) cylinders along with 20 concentrators that can hold 10 litres capacity and 5 concentrators that can hold 5 litres capacity, a CII release here said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Government of Punjab, Sharanjit Kaur Sidhu, Director Procurement, Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) said, "It will be ensured that the benefits of CII's humanistic efforts reach out to all needy citizens of the state through public health facilities."

Neelima, Managing Director, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab Health System Corporation & CEO, State Health Agency, Punjab, said, "This initiative has indeed provided substance to the mobilisation plans of the government in saving lives." PTI SUN