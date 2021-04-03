Centre's Modi and Punjab's Captain government playing games by confusing farmers on wheat procurement: Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised the governments for not making any arrangements in the mandis for the procurement of Rabi crop in Punjab. In a statement issued from the party headquarters on Saturday, Kisan Wing president and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that Punjab has not yet made any arrangements for the procurement of wheat starting from April 10 in the mandis. He said that the wheat procurement was just a few days away but the bardana (gunny bags) had not arrived yet. Sandhwan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and Punjab's Captain Amarinder Singh government were playing games with the farmers, thus confusing them. "Due to the agitation being carried out by the farmers, now both the governments are working to twist the arms of the farmers and suppress them," he added.

Sandhwan said that the people of Punjab were still confused about the payment of wheat by the governments. "To date, the government has not clarified how the farmers will be paid. A letter issued by the Punjab government stating that the payment would be made through the Arhtiyas, but it has not yet given its full details," he said. He further asked the Punjab government to clarify how it would pay the farmers for the Rabi crop. Sandhwan said that both the governments were working to take revenge from the farmers in one way or another as per a common conspiracy.



The AAP leader said that due to this sense of revenge, the farmers were being put in all sorts of troubles. Sandhwan said that instead of embarrassing the farmers, Captain Amarinder Singh should abandon the Modi government and should take up the cause of his farmers as the Chief Minister of an agriculture-oriented state. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party has been standing with the farmers from the very first day; standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers in difficult times and would continue to do so. Sandhwan said that the Aam Aadmi Party would initiate a struggle and fight against the government if the farmers were disturbed due to the failure of the government to procure Rabi crop.

