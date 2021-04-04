Captain who describes himself as a soldier, committing atrocities on ex-servicemen: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: On eviction of an NGO of ex-servicemen helping the martyred soldiers and the families of soldiers from the office premises of the Sainik Sadan Complex in Mohali, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Sunday, AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said that Captain Amarinder Singh describes himself as an army soldier, but in reality he is not a real soldier. "Had he been a true soldier, he would have felt the sorrow and pain of the families of the soldiers who were martyred at the border, but he does not have the slightest feeling of their suffering," he added.

Mann further said that the son of Punjab is martyred every day while protecting the border of the country. He said that every day, in some districts of Punjab, the dead body of a martyr comes to the village wrapped in tricolor. Mann said that the government promises money, land and government jobs to the martyrs' families for their accolades; but for this, their families have to visit the office for years, yet they do not get all the benefits. "It is a matter of shame that the government has not yet given land to the martyred families of the wars of 1965 and 1971, even after announcing it years ago," he added. He said that the families of those brave soldiers who were martyred for the country had been making rounds of the Sainik Welfare Department for years; but Captain Amarinder Singh was trying to garner his accolades by giving advertisements in newspapers.



The AAP leader further expressed grief over the removal of the NGO helping the ex-servicemen and the families of the soldiers from the premises of the Sadan complex by the Director of Sainik Welfare, Mohali, stating that the only fault of the NGO was that they wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to explain their problems, but instead of acting on the letter, Captain instructed the Director of the Sainik Welfare department to ban the NGO from entering the office premises. Mann said that it was a matter of grief that now the NGO has to set up its help desk in the park. Questioning about the eviction of the NGO from the premises of Sainik Sadan, Mann asked that at whose behest did the Director of Sainik Welfare Department ousted the NGO from the office premises?



He demanded the government to take immediate action on the letter written by the NGO and provide help to the military families. Mann assured the NGO of all possible help on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party and said that the party will be available at all times to serve the families of the martyred soldiers. "Captain Amarinder is actually a Nero of the modern era. He does not care for anyone, whether soldier or farmer, young or unemployed; he betrayed the people of Punjab with his false promises to get votes and reneged on all of them after coming to power," he added. Mann said that this is democracy and the public remembers all the promises of Captain. In the 2022 assembly elections, the people of Punjab will take account of all the false promises made by Captain.

