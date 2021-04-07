Captain-Badal equally responsible for destroying Punjab: Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Chandigarh: Slamming the Congress and the Akali Dal for ruining Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that both the parties had always betrayed the people of the state while in power. In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Tuesday, Kisan Wing president and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that what had happened in Punjab today was only due to the anti-people policies of these two parties. He said that both, Captain Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, were equally responsible for the destruction of Punjab. Sandhwan said that Captain Amarinder Singh had made many promises by holding Sri Gutka Sahib in his hand during the elections before coming to power, but power-drunk; he reneged on all those promises.

Sandhwan further said that Captain Amarinder Singh should apologise to the people of Punjab. He said that the people of Punjab were demanding accountability from the Congress of not only the last four years but of the last 25 years of Captain and Badals. He said that today Punjab was on the brink of ruination due to big mistakes made by the Akalis. Referring to the rallies being organised by the Akali Dal in Punjab, Sandhwan said that the Akalis should hold 'repentance rallies' for their misdeeds, instead of holding political rallies, which had done nothing for the people in the past.



The AAP leader said that the Akalis had disrespected Sri Guru Granth Sahib and Captain Amarinder had taken a false oath by holding Sri Gutka Sahib in his hands. "Both are equally guilty, who have hurt the religious sentiments of the people," he added. Sandhwan said that even today after 74 years of Independence, the people of Punjab were still deprived of basic amenities. He said that from time to time the ruling parties in power had always worked to fill their pockets while looting the common man and all the resources of Punjab.

