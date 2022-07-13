'Canada-based Provita Nutrition willing to invest in Haryana'

Chandigarh: Haryana Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Animal Husbandry and Dairying Jai Prakash Dalal said that Canada-based Provita Nutrition has expressed its willingness to invest in Haryana. He added that company officials will explore investment opportunities in the state during the month of August.



A delegation led by Dalal during the visit to Canada visited Provita Nutrition Company in Saskatoon and Saskatchewan province of Canada. He interacted with the management members of the company and apprised them of the business-friendly environment of Haryana and also invited them to invest in Haryana. The Provita Nutrition Management Company is mainly engaged in livestock, poultry and fish feed and supplements. The Agriculture Minister also assured all possible assistance to Provita Nutrition.

Members of the delegation led by Dalal also visited Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Canada. Members of the delegation had a meeting with senior faculty members from Western College and officials from the Embassy of Canada.

During the meeting, it was discussed to find out the mutual interests of the state of Haryana and the Canadian State of Saskatchewan. The meeting discussed HR exchange for Embryo Transfer Technology training in the month of May next year under which HLDB will nominate 2-3 officers of the department for this training.

The Canadian delegation also visited the Rayner Dairy Research Facility at the University of Saskatchewan. He also visited the state-of-the-art facility of 200 Holstein Friesian Cow Dairy Farm with Robotic Milking Parlor at the Dairy Research Centre. Dalal also visited a dairy farm with modern agricultural management practices and said that a similar modern dairy farm facility for indigenous cows, buffaloes and exotic animals will be explored at the livestock farm in Hisar.

The delegation, which included Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sh. Pankaj Agarwal, Political and Commerce Ambassador of Toronto, Sumanne Krishna, and senior officials of Haryana Livestock Development Board, visited the University of Guelph, Canada in which experts from various fields also gave their presentations.