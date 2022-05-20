Ample power available for direct sowing of paddy: Harbhajan Singh

Chandigarh: After the assurance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday took the stock of the power situation in wake of Direct Sowing Paddy (DSR).

Chairing a meeting here today, the Cabinet Minister informed that the state has ample power supply available for direct sowing of paddy (DSR) and the farmers need not worry in this regard. He also reviewed the ground realities of power theft and other energy saving methods during peak load season. Urging the people to adopt power saving methods, he instructed the officials to encourage people to inform authorities about anyone found indulging in power theft.

Patting the back of the officials working hard to provide round the clock power to every section of the consumers, Mr. Harbhajan Singh ETO informed that PSPCL has already arranged sufficient power supply from national grid on nominal rates. He particularly mentioned that we have explored all our options and are using them judiciously for uninterrupted power supply to every section, urging all citizens to adopt power saving technology.

Lauding the Chief Minister's initiative to give Rs. 1500 per acre to farmers adopting DSR, the Minister asked officials to further encourage all farmers to come forward in greater numbers to save water for the state.