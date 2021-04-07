Aam Aadmi Party criticise Captain's government for hiking fuel prices

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly condemned the hike in petrol and diesel prices by Captain Amarinder Singh government of Punjab. In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Wednesday, senior leader of the party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Captain government had proved that it was anti-people by imposing more burden on the people, already affected by inflation. He said that Captain Amarinder Singh, being a Chief Minister of an agriculture-oriented state should have taken the farmers by the arm and supported them but on the contrary had levied tax of 30 paisa, thus increasing the price of diesel and petrol.

Cheema said that Punjab was already levying the highest tax as compared to other states and with this, it would lead to higher taxes. He said that on one hand Captain Amarinder Singh was issuing advertisements and claiming that he was providing facilities to the people but today his reality has come to light that he was looting the people. Cheema said that in the name of special infrastructure fee on petrol and diesel, 30-30 paisa per litre has been increased after which the price of petrol has been increased from Rs 91.51 to Rs 91.83 per litre and diesel from Rs 82.57 to Rs 82.87 per litre.



The LoP further said that Captain Amarinder Singh was following in the footsteps of the Modi government at the Centre, taking revenge on the farmers who were protesting against the black laws and taking anti-Punjab decisions. Similarly, Captain was raising taxes to impose more burdens on debt-ridden people. Cheema said that the increase in petrol and diesel prices would lead to an increase in prices of everything, which would put a burden on the poor, middle class and everyone. He said that Captain Amarinder Singh had promised to provide facilities to the people before the 2017 assembly elections but after coming to power had reneged on all the promises. He said that the people of Punjab would definitely take revenge on the Captain government for his anti-people policies in the forthcoming assembly elections.

