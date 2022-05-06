5 lakh govt school students get tabs under Haryana's e-Adhigam scheme

chandigarh: Setting an example for the whole country, Haryana has started a revolution in the field of education. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched this revolution by distributing tablets to the students of government schools while launching the 'e-Adhigam' scheme from Rohtak.



This tablet distribution function was also organised in 119 places in the state. During this, the CM connected with all the districts of the state through virtual medium and also interacted with the children, teachers and parents. Speaking on the occasion, he said that earlier the students of the schools had to carry the books in bags but from today their books will be in this tab.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Covid had affected education but in the New Education Policy, a target has been set to implement the scheme of providing education by adopting technology across the country, while we are determined to implement it by 2025.

In his address, the Chief Minister said , "Today a big revolution has been initiated in the field of education. Till date, such a big campaign has not been done for the children of government schools in any other state of the country. No state in the country has distributed tablets to 5 lakh children at once. Haryana is the first such state."

"The government will give tablets to the children of class IX to XII." He said that there was a time when children wrote on slates and then on copies. Those slates have now been replaced by tablets. The e-Adhigam scheme will prove to be a milestone in the education sector. In the coming time, many more reforms will be done in the education sector. The Chief Minister said that due to Covid, there was a lot of impact in the education sector and schools had to be closed, but now the tablet will become the new classroom. And through e-books, it has become a full-fledged classroom.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana spends the maximum part of its budget on the education sector. He said that in this budget alone, Rs 20,000 crore is being spent on education. The Chief Minister said that radical changes are being made in the education sector, for which budget constraints will not be allowed to come in the way.