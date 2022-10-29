4 shooters arrested from Punjab

Chandigarh: The ongoing war against anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann got a major breakthrough after Punjab Police arrested four shooters of the Davinder Bambiha gang including two assailants of Uttrakhand Mining Trader from village Chhat in SAS Nagar, said the Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday. Mining Trader Mehal Singh (70) was shot dead outside his house at Kundeshwari village in Kashipur on October 13.

The operation was jointly carried out by Anti-Gangster Task Force, Counter Intelligence Punjab, District Police Udham Singh Nagar Uttarakhand, Special Cell Delhi and District Police SAS Nagar.

The DGP identified the arrested persons as Sadhu Singh, Jagdish Singh alias Disha, Manpreet Singh alias Mani alias Chuchi, Jaspreet Singh alias Lock, all resident of District Mansa.

The Police teams have also recovered one .30 caliber pistol along with two magazines and seven live cartridges; one 9 mm pistol along with one magazine; and one Turkey-made 9 mm machine-pistol along with three magazines including one magazine of 31 cartridges capacity and 19 live cartridges and one Apache motorcycle from their possession, he said.