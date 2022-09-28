The craze is back!

Durga Puja in Kolkata has always been a platform for collaborative artists, craftsmen and designers, showcasing large-scale installations, marked with oodles of novelty and ingenuity, coupled with concerted efforts to put forth their creative best each and every year.



Relinquishing the difference in class, creed and religion, people come together and visit pandals to enjoy the aesthetic beauty of a work of art. Over the years, Durga Puja has attracted many foreign visitors. But, this year, Kolkatans are going to witness the Puja of a different magnitude after it has been inscribed on the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO's) "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" in December last year. This is the "first festival in Asia" to get such recognition.

"This year Durga Puja will be celebrated with much pomp and grandeur because of UNESCO's recognition. It is a very big thing. We hope for good business this year, especially after two years of Covid catastrophe," said Kumartuli artisan Sujit Malakar.

Referring to Durga Puja not just as a festival, but as an emotion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted after the honour: "Proud moment for Bengal! To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone."

The Chief Minister had started the Red Road Carnival to showcase the artwork, culture and traditions associated with the festival, which got a new impetus with the UNESCO tag.

Since the mid-90s, Kolkata's "theme pujo" has been a tremendous hit, not only churning out creative extravaganza but also highlighting social awareness, larger political and international issues or paying tribute to some event or individual.

Till date, the footfall is remarkable and with every year, it is becoming more and more competitive. Here's a sneak peek into this year's frontrunners.

Ekdalia Evergreen

A void resulting from the unfortunate demise of its biggest patron — Subrata Mukherjee — will be deeply felt this year as the club celebrates its 80th year. Coming up with a pandal on the pattern of a Saraswati temple in Western India, Goutam Mukherjee, general secretary of the Puja committee, says: "We organise 'Sabeki puja' every year. There will be no exception this year. Subrata Mukherjee was a colourful person and we are trying to add more colours to our Puja through various means and ways. A huge lantern will be one of the central attractions and there will be more lighting this year."

Simla Byayam Samity

This Puja, situated at the crossing of Vivekananda Road and Singhee Lane, turns 97 this year. It is rich in heritage and carries the legacy of the nationalist movement. It was here that freedom fighters like Aurobindo Ghosh, Rashbehari Bose used to pay regular visits. Durga Puja was celebrated to shield the freedom struggle. Acharya Atindra Nath Basu, a renowned freedom fighter introduced the Puja. The British government banned it in 1939. During the time of Mahendra Nath Dutta, Swami Vivekanda's younger brother, the idol was transformed from Ekchala to Panch chala in 1944-45.

"As part of the Swadeshi movement, our ancestors dressed Goddess Durga in swadeshi clothes. Our Puja is completely 'Sabeki' (traditional). Sanatan Rudra Pal, son of Mohan Basi Rudra Pal, develops our idol," said Baikuntha Nath Seal, chief advisor of the Puja committee.

Bhawanipur 75 Palli

As Durga Puja has been awarded the UNESCO tag under the intangible cultural heritage list, the Bhowanipur 75 Palli Puja organisers thought it would be best to showcase the rich heritage of 'patachitra' as their theme this year. With the theme 'Aitijhya Beche Thakuk' — 'Let the Heritage Live', the organisers plan to attract the revellers on the 58th year of the Durga Puja celebration.

A brainchild of renowned artist Prashant Pal, the pandal will be decorated with Bengal's very own scroll paintings or 'patachitra', which has attained global recognition.

Sayan Deb Chatterjee, the convener of Bhowanipur 75 Palli, said: "We are elated that UNESCO has recognised Durga Puja. We, thus, believe that this extinct art form of 'patashilpa' will regain its lost glory and fame through our Puja representation this year."

People from Pingla, Nayagram of Midnapore district are the last carriers of this art form. To make it more accessible, the organisers have invited the artisans involved with the craft from Pingla and Nayagram to exhibit and sell their artworks in stalls near the Puja pandal. The facilities and all expenses related to transportation, food and lodging will be entirely taken care of by the organisers.

Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja

Last year, Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja recreated tribal life and this year, the organisers have picked "primeval architecture" as the theme. Sundeep Bhutoria, chairman of the Durgotsab committee, said: "The extraordinary evolution of human creativity in architecture is the theme of this year. We do not know when exactly architecture evolved as a craft. We only have an experiential understanding of it dating back to an era when modern architectural means and structures did not exist. Yet, human creativity in those ancient times gave shape to architectural wonders using the rudimentary techniques available to them at that time. This evolution of architecture over the ages is our theme this year."

There are reports that the committee was planning a Durga idol in the replica of Queen Elizabeth II. However, they said they have no such plans and there seems to be a mix-up with other Puja committees. Sundeep Bhutoria said the Puja will be inaugurated on September 27. Also, the inauguration will see the presence of a number of diplomats. "UNESCO had accorded the Intangible Cultural Heritage tag to Kolkata's Durga Puja. So, we will showcase our rich heritage, art and culture to the entire world on this occasion," said Bhutoria.

Hazra Park Durgotsab

Many consider 'tandav' as a destructive force. But, traversing the pages of human history, one can see that 'tandav' is also referred to a special moment which initiates the process of change when something new is being conceived while something else is destroyed. Change is a part of life, as nothing is static for long. Change is necessary, and it is inevitable.

Hazra Park Durgotsab Puja Committee wants their puja to become a place of great harmony, forgetting the pain of loss of the Covid-ravaged past three years. As it turns 80 this year, this popular Puja committee in South Kolkata has come up with the 'tandav' theme.

"The rapid spread of the pandemic led to the shattering of many dreams, and many lost their loved ones. In reality, it created a 'tandav' in human history. Our theme for this year's Durga Puja tries to showcase this force of life," said Sayan Deb Chatterjee, joint secretary.

Samaj Sebi Sangha

One of the most talked about Pujas in South Kolkata, Samaj Sebi Sangha is planning to bring back the memories of the pre-Independence era. Having started in 1946, also the year of the Calcutta Killings, the Puja committee plans to take back the revellers to the time when Samaj Sebi was formed. Samaj Sebi Sangha will also tell the tales of social reformers like Leela Roy, Sarat Bose and Meghnad Saha. With Sutunu Maity as theme artist, Mallhar Ghosh has created a theme song for the Puja committee as well. Also, Samaj Sebi Sangha is supporting underprivileged children by distributing school supplies and clothes.

Sree Bhumi Sporting Club

This year, Lake Town is all set to turn into Vatican City. Sree Bhumi Sporting Club has taken it on themselves to construct the Vatican-themed pandal. In its 50th year, Sree Bhumi Sporting Club is set to recreate the Vatican City in Kolkata as the theme for their famous Puja after coming up with mega themes like Bahubaali and Burj Khalifa. "Every year we do something interesting. It is our 50th year. Last year we made Burj Khalifa. People loved it. This year we will do Vatican City. Around 50 lakh devotees visit Vatican City. This year they will visit us," said Sree Bhumi Sports Club president Sujit Bose.

Malaysia's Twin Towers in Kalyani

Inspired by Sreebhumi Sporting Club's replica of Dubai's Burj Khalifa last year, Kalyani Luminous Club at Kalyani's ITI More has upped their game this Durga Puja. They have modelled their pandal on the Petronas Twin Towers or Malaysia's Twin Towers. Just like Sreebhumi's Burj Khalifa, Kalyani's Malaysian Twin Towers are a rage already on social media. At a height of 150 feet, the organisers expect the pandal to draw a huge crowd.

FD Block

It's a tribal village for FD Block this time. The pandal would look like a hut, belonging to the last generation of a particular tribe. Due to some unknown reason, their lineage has come to an end and to save their race, people of this tribal community are worshipping Goddess Durga who will end the curse by showering her blessings. People will see the miniaturised statues of tribal people and their homes inside the pandal. The Puja pandal is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 28.

AK Block

AK Block Association, Salt Lake, this year is going to portray the situation of children whose lifestyle has changed a lot compared to the earlier generations. At present, parents want their children to succeed in life according to their wishes and whims. But nobody is interested to know what the child wants. The latter, nowadays, are more addicted to technology and electronic devices instead of reading books and playing outdoors. Due to the pandemic, schools were closed and as a result, children are having problems socializing when things are slowly returning to normalcy.

Labony

The Puja pandal is being set up like a temple of a 'bonedi bari'. The idol of Goddess Durga will be traditional. This apart, the Puja committee has planned to spread messages about the consequences of using plastic and how to stay safe from vector-borne diseases. Awareness messages will be seen while entering the mandap.

AE Part 1

AE Part I Block Committee this year is portraying the life of sailors through their theme 'Padma parer rupkatha'. Sailors often find their homes situated near the river banks washed away in the water. So, they have no other way but to start their journey again from the beginning on their boats. Inside the pandal, a country boat will be seen with paintings of their lifestyle.

EE Block

EE Block Sharodotsav Committee is celebrating their silver jubilee this year. Their theme is 'Anandadhara'. The art and culture of the Soura community — a tribe living in Odisha and Telangana for about 600 years — is being portrayed. Apart from cultivation, this community depicts the beauty of nature through the paintings on their houses. EE block Sharodotsav Committee is presenting the paintings of this community in the pandal. Also, several clay pots, which are used at the Puri Jagannath temple for bhog distribution, have been used to decorate the mandap. The message is if nature is preserved, mankind won't have to face a shortage of food then.

New Town Sarbojanin

New Town Sarbojanin is organising Durga Puja for the first time this year with their theme 'Banga Janani', highlighting women empowerment. The Puja will be done by women priests and an all-women 'dhaki' team (drummers). This apart, the Puja committee will felicitate 10 women entrepreneurs who have not only struggled to be successful in their life but are also showing other women the way ahead to self-dependence.

With inputs from Anindita Acharya