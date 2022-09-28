Kumartuli abuzz again after Covid lull

After two catastrophic years, Kumartuli — the potters' hub in Kolkata — returns to its usual vibrant cacophony commonly associated with this place with idol-makers slowly regaining their business this year, leaving behind the shadow of Covid.



Bengal's most colourful Durga Puja festival almost wore a deserted look in the past two years due to Covid with the idol-makers witnessing huge losses. The focus, this time, is back in the narrow lanes as artists and idol-makers have again become busy fulfilling the requirements of various Puja committees not only across Kolkata but also for their overseas customers.

A significant chunk of foreign orders has already reached their destinations by the end of August. After dealing with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous two years, idol-makers in Kumartuli managed to export over 100 idols this year. Last year, around 20-25 idols were exported whereas in 2020 the number was much less. Idol-makers claimed that it would take a couple of years to compensate for the loss they had incurred in the past two years.

Idol-maker Mintu Pal is one of the most popular choices for foreign customers. The number of orders for idols Paul received significantly went up this year. He had received 14 foreign orders out of which around 12 idols were already delivered to various foreign countries within August while two more have been sent off in the first week of September. In 2021, Paul sent only three idols abroad and just two in 2020.

Pal, who has been exporting idols for over two decades now, receives orders mainly through WhatsApp. Overseas customers start placing their bookings in December-January. Idol-making begins in February-March and the dispatch begins from April-May. These idols mostly go by ship and it takes over two months to reach their destinations. Many idols are also delivered by flight but the charges are almost double the cost of the idol.

"I have already sent 12 idols to various countries, including the USA, UK, Italy, UAE, and Uganda. Two more idols have been delivered in the first week of September to Japan and Switzerland respectively by air. Idols delivered abroad are mostly 6-9 feet tall. Idols are made of 99 per cent fibre. Exports also include 'Ek Chala' idols. Around six idols have been sent to cities in the USA, including Chicago, New Jersey and New York," said Mintu Pal.

Discussing the challenges faced by the idol-makers in the post-Covid scenario, he says the production cost has gone up by about 30 per cent as various raw materials have become costlier. Labour charges and ship fares have also gone up. "Over 80 per cent of the artisans who go to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka for idol-making are from Bengal. Those who are staying back are now asking for more fees. Labour charges have almost doubled this year," added Paul.

Foreign clients mostly prefer 'Sabeki Protima' (traditional idols) over theme pujas. The making cost of such idols is about Rs 1.5 lakh while the delivery cost comes to around Rs 1 lakh. Each of these idols costs around Rs 2.5 lakh altogether. If the idols are sent by flight, the costs go up further. "We send pictures of idols to our clients and they place orders. It takes about a month to make such an idol. They are boxed up inside wooden structures and dispatched," Pal stated.

Idols are mostly decorated with 'zari' works as 'shola' has become almost obsolete. Large 'saaj' works of the deities come from Krishnanagar in Nadia and Naihati in North 24-Parganas. Small-scale workers of Kumartuli fail to match the requirements of 'saaj' assignments of the deities during the Puja season. Interestingly, Muslim artisans from North 24-Parganas and Howrah have been making locks of hair for the goddess for a long time. "Nobody can prepare the locks of the goddess other than Muslim artisans. They have been making them for many years," Pal added.

Ranjit Sarkar, Joint Secretary of Kumartuli Mritshilpa Sanskriti Samiti said decorations of deities with 'shola' works almost stopped as there has been a change of taste among the buyers. Decorations are mostly done of zari, which is often done on a thermocol base.

"Saaj and decorations of the deities are done through a chain system. As we get cheaper labourers in villages, we are outsourcing decoration works. Women members of the families in the villages are preparing the decorations at home at a much cheaper rate than what would have been in Kolkata. There are people who are taking the materials to their villages and bringing back the finished products. Saris used for idols mostly come from Surat in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Burrabazar in Kolkata also supplies saris used for idols," Ranjit Sarkar said.

Idol-maker Basudeb Pal has exported three idols in ships to the USA, UK and Canada. He said the market is gradually reviving but a hike in fuel prices like petrol and diesel pushed up the costs of raw materials. Overall, the cost of an idol is increasing. As a result, the price of an idol is also going up. Idol-maker Sanatan Pal has sent one idol to Belgium this year.

Handcrafted 'shola' products, which were often used for making attires, ornaments and other decorations of deities, are now fighting a losing battle. Shombhu Malakar, a 'shola' artist from Kumartuli who has an international reputation said with the passage of time, this craft is on the wane. The 'shola' plants grow in marshy water bodies. The supply of 'shola' plants got reduced by a huge margin due to the decline in the number of wetlands. "Shola is an environmentally friendly product. Artificially planted 'shola' plants are not so fine in texture. Younger generations do not get attracted towards 'shola'. I have managed to prepare 10 'shola saaj' for deities this year," Malakar added.

In the past few decades, diasporic Durga Puja festivals emerged as an integral part of the culture for the Bengali community living in the USA, UK, UAE, and other foreign lands. After missing it for the past two years, Bengalis settled abroad are now eagerly waiting for this year's Puja celebrations to soak in the spirit of merrymaking to its last brim to make up for the loss of the past two years.

Durga Puja festival epitomizes the victory of good over evil, the first textual reference of which can be found in several early Vedic texts dating back to 1200 and 800 BCE. The most elaborate reference to the Durga Puja celebration was found in the Sanskrit text Devimahatmya (Glory of Goddess) composed between the 5th and 6th centuries CE. This text contains stories about Goddess Durga's slaying of the buffalo-demon Mahisasura and the hymns sung in her honour by the gods. She is often referred to as Mahisasuramardini (slayer of Mahishasura). In Bengal, Goddess Durga is depicted as having multiple arms, each carrying armaments presented to her by other gods. Bengal's Puja tradition combines Vedic, Puranic and Tantric elements of Hinduism that lends it a unique regional identity.