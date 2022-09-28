Bringing back 'Bangaliana' with cinema & music

If we tell you that Sreebhumi Sporting Club has come up with a grandiose theme to pull the crowd on Durga Puja, will you be surprised? No, right? Just like the high-profile club's pompous themes year after year, multiple Bengali releases on Puja have become a regular affair, and it no longer gives us a moment of epiphany.



So what if actors and directors keep on repeating how this massive box office clash during Puja harms each other, the producers believe Durga Puja is the right time to rake in the moolah. And this year, too, the Bengali film industry will witness the clash of several films. From Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev–starrer Kacher Manush, Abir Chatterjee's adventure drama Karnasubarner Guptodhon, Parambrata Chatterjee and Subhashree-starrer Boudi Canteen to Chandrayee's Mission Everest — the platter looks enticing to the Bengali audience. But the producers won't have a smooth run as two big budget Hindi films — Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part-1 will also hit the theatres on Puja i.e. September 30.

Less is more

For Dev, this is a battle he has fought before. Barring 2020, he had a release on every Puja. "I always had to fight my way for show timings as a producer. But today, the taste of the audience has changed. We need to ensure the content is worthy enough to make the film work.

Kacher Manush with Bumba da (as Prosenjit is fondly known in the film industry) and me not only has a good story but great entertainment value. My fight is not with other Bengali films but to make sure that we, too, can create projects, which can work alongside pan-Indian movies," said Dev.

Prosenjit and Dev have worked in Zulfiqar and Cockpit before. But in Kacher Manush, the superstars will be seen sharing enough screen time. Prosenjit looked pleased with the way Dev has matured as an actor and producer.

"Kacher Manush has a lovely message, which needs to be spread. Also, I have always believed that if fewer films are released on Puja, the chances for them to work is more," he said.

Despite his crazy schedule and slew of Hindi projects, Parambrata Chatterjee has a heartwarming social drama about women empowerment — Boudi Canteen — with Subhashree in the lead this Puja.

"Boudi Canteen is a touching film, which has all the ingredients of an entertainer. It's the perfect film to watch on Puja with family," she said.

Puja: Best time for release

For director Dhrubo Banerjee, Durga Puja is the best time for a thrilling adventure ride with Sona da, Abir and Jhinuk in Karnasubarner Guptodhon.

The director informs how Guptodhon franchise is a huge hit among children. "I have always tried to explore unknown aspects of Bengal's history, culture and heritage through this franchise," said Dhrubo, who had earlier directed Guptodhoner Sondhane and Durgeshgorer Guptodhan.

Abir Chatterjee might be popular as Bengal's most favourite sleuths — Feluda and Byomkesh — but he is also loved as Sonada.

"Karnasubarner Guptodhon is an action-packed thriller, which will ensure you have fun at the theatres," he said.

Prominent exhibitor Satadeep Saha, also the owner of SSR Cinemas, says: "I remember on a certain Puja, around 12 Bengali films released. It is not possible for any film to get proper show time. This year, a few Bengali films are releasing. This would ensure properly spaced out shows so that everyone can compete."

Of music, lyrics & Puja

If Durga Puja means buying new clothes, and pandal hopping, it also means listening to the Puja albums. Today, those of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s can only bask in nostalgia. But all is not lost! In the age of digitalisation where physical sales of albums have almost declined, and pioneer music shops are forced to close down, there are some musicians and labels who are trying to keep the tradition of Puja songs alive.

Popular singer-lyricist Anupam Roy has collaborated with Saregama to release his Puja song — Ga Chhunye Bolchi, which revolves around friendship and Puja Prem (love).

"I wrote this song around 2013-2014. I think this Puja was the right time to release it," Anupam said. Saregama also collaborated with popular singer Iman Chakraborty for new song Aigiri Nandini.

Composed by her husband Nilanjan Ghosh, the original lyrics are penned by Saikat Chattopadhyay. "This is an 'agomoni' song, which has been made keeping in mind women empowerment," said Iman.

Westward bound

After two years of muted festivities, artists from Bengal returned to perform on foreign shores for Puja. Iman Chakraborty, Sourendro-Soumyojit, Somlata Acharya, Shovan Ganguly and others are currently in the US to perform for 'prabashi' Bengalis. Iman kicked off her US tour with her performance at the Bangladeshi Immigrant Day in New York City. "My first ever US Durga Puja show and every concert thereafter in North America is holding Jonaidi's hand," said Iman. Bengal's popular band Fakira will be performing throughout the US, including Michigan, Texas, Georgia, New Jersey and California. Meanwhile, famed percussionist Bickram Ghosh is busy with his ONEWORLD concert abroad during Puja too.

Embracing nostalgia

Bickram Ghosh makes sure he creates a song on Puja too. This year, his 'agomoni' song Abar Ele Mago (The Homecoming), features singers like Iman Chakraborty, Arnab Chakraborty, Trissha Chatterjee, Shovan Ganguly, Hriti Tikadar and Nirmalya Roy.

"The song is written by my long-time collaborator and dearest friend Sugata Guha. I wanted the track to be melody-driven," said the famed musician.

In a rare occasion, Asha Audio manages to bring veteran sings Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Amit Kumar in their Puja musical jukebox Phire Paowa.

Music directors Shiladitya and Raj have tried to bring back the lost legacy of Bengali Puja albums with Phire Paowa.

"In the last decade, we found interest for Puja albums going down significantly. So, we thought of reviving the trend and got the legends together," said music directors Shiladitya and Raj.

City band Fakira headlined by Timir Biswas has released their album Hare Krishna.

Consisting of eight songs, the album has a mix of folk and popular numbers.

TMC MP-actor Mimi Chakraborty has also established her fan base with her singing. This Puja, the actress will be seen gyrating to the beats of dhak as she sings Amader Pujor Gaan.