Ubiquitous contaminant

In the Environmental Performance Index for 2022, India ranks last. Climate change performance, environmental health, and ecosystem vitality were the determinants of the report. That brings us to the next big question: what role could plastic have played in environmental damage? Even after so many years of jaw-jawing at the global environmental forum, India couldn't achieve sustainable expansion. Plastic output is expected to quadruple by 2050, accounting for 10–13 per cent of the global carbon budget. According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the annual per capita consumption of plastic in India will be 20 kg by 2022.



From the air we breathe to the water we drink, plastic is ubiquitous, which causes micro particles to penetrate into the human body. Microplastics, which range in size from 0.001 to five millimetres, and nano plastics, which are smaller than 0.001 millimetres, make their way into our food supply through fish and, in certain cases, fruits and vegetables. Vast sums of plastic can be found in the swooshing convergences that cover roughly 40 per cent of the world's surface. Water is becoming increasingly acidic as a result of rising carbon emissions, jeopardising its capacity to sustain life — both below and on land. The ocean is being choked by plastic trash. Marine animals mistake plastic waste for prey, and the majority of them starve to death as their bellies get filled with plastic. Out of desperation, most abandoned cattle in the city eat polybags.

With the manufacturing of polystyrene, India's plastics sector got off to a promising start in 1957. Following that, the industry grew and expanded significantly, and tremendous development was accomplished. The availability of raw resources in the country is one of the industry's primary advantages. Plastics are indeed low-cost, durable, and corrosion-resistant materials, featuring excellent thermal and electrical insulation. Polymers' adaptability and diverse features are used to create a wide range of goods that provide medical and scientific advancements, improved efficiency, and various other potential benefits. There isn't a single human activity in which plastic does not play a significant role. Plastic has also enabled stores to provide a broader assortment of fresher vegetables in various serving sizes. The disposable plastic syringe has a significant impact on modern medicine.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had already informed producers, retailers, street sellers, and the rest of the public about the ban on single-use plastic items from July 1 this year. Extended producer responsibility (EPR) standards for plastic packaging waste have been issued by the Union Environment Ministry. They have classified their norms for plastic packaging waste into four categories. To limit the consumption of new plastic, the new guidelines require the reuse of rigid plastic packaging materials. These come in the first group. Single layer or multilayer packaging, plastic sheets and covers made of plastic sheet, carry bags, plastic sachets, and pouches fall into the second group. Next is multi-layered plastic packaging, which will have at least one layer of plastic and at least one layer of material other than plastic. And finally, the announcement includes carry bags and plastic sheets used for packaging composed of biodegradable plastic.

Furthermore, single-use plastic contributes significantly to the increase in pollution levels. Plastic cups, forks and spoons, polythene, straws, and many single-use plastic products will be dumped since they cannot be reused. Because of the detrimental repercussions of their use, several places across the world have begun banning the use of plastic bags, while others have enacted limited regulations prohibiting their use.

It's a fact that unlike plastic, glass, and metal, paper may be recycled endlessly without affecting the product's quality or purity. Plastics have to be disposed of since recycling lowers their quality. Dirty plastic, on the other hand, cannot be recycled and will eventually be buried or burned. But still, plastic pollution can be reduced by innovation, better product design, and development of eco-friendly alternatives, as well as initiatives to improve waste management and promote recycling.

Many companies, including Coca-Cola, Nescafe, and Unilever, have committed to reducing waste by changing their manufacturing and packaging processes. In order to maintain brand loyalty, they are now encouraging recycling. To make a difference, everyone at all levels, including government, businesses, and individuals, must collaborate. But the question remains: Will we take the necessary actions to bring about the change in order to solve the ultimate problem?

