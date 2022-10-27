Systemic reformation

Under the parliamentary democracy India opted for, a new government is formed every five years. However, in times of political instability, this change can, and has happened even earlier. In such cases, it is only the face of the government that changes, not the governance model. Resultantly, despite the change of government, the expected 'Vyavastha Parivartan se Sushasan (good governance)' — which means bringing changes in the life of the common man — remains a pipe dream. But in Haryana we have ensured that this dream comes true.



Today, when my government completes eight years in office, I, as the first servant of Haryana, feel satisfied that our journey on the road to 'Vyavastha Parivartan' we had embarked upon in 2014, continues. During the last eight years, my government has made radical changes in the age-old system while following the 'Vyavastha Parivartan se Sushasan' mantra. Besides materialistic development, efforts have been made to ensure overall development of the people and the state.

In line with the clean political culture BJP is known for, we, after assuming power in 2014, succeeded in making systemic changes in the style of governance to shore up the image of Haryana. Mocking others is not our political culture, but the truth remains that vote bank-centric thinking and the work-style of previous governments had dented Haryana's image. They used power not to serve the people but to service their own vested political interests, which made development a causality in Haryana — a state that has a glorious background and enjoys the unique geographical distinction of surrounding Delhi on three sides.

In 2014, the Centre also saw a drastic change. After three decades, the NDA government, under the leadership of Narendra Bhai Modi, assumed office after the BJP got a clear majority in the Lok Sabha. Inspired by the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', and guided by the thinking 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek,' my government in Haryana started work to change the system and redefine governance.

Changing a system plagued by the status quoist mentality for decades is never an easy task. And our journey too has not been easy either. Vested selfish elements, hurt by any change in the system, created hurdles in our path at every turn. But undeterred and fired by the resolve to serve the people, we persisted with our efforts to make changes to place Haryana in high-growth trajectory. With our faith firmly rooted in the conviction 'Satyamev Jayate', my government set upon the journey of 'Vyavastha Parivartan se Sushasan' in 2014. And today, after eight years, the winds of change can be felt by any person who has an open mind, and harbours no prejudice.





Badly divided along the caste and regional lines until 2014, Haryana today has become an inspiration for other states. Some of the revolutionary changes made by my government are being adopted not only by sister states but also by the Central government. We consigned dynastic politics and regional bias to the bin. Since the day I was sworn in as the Chief Minister, I have always considered the entire state as my family. Except for the political opponents and vested interests, every Haryanvi today feels that my government has not only lived up to expectations but has also ensured holistic development of the state while rising above the considerations of region and caste.







Until 2014, the face of Haryana bore the scars of nepotism, regionalism and corruption, but taking "An Ideal society is based on Liberty, Equality and Fraternity" as the guiding principle, my government has not only ensured equitable development of every region and every section of society but is also committed to public service through good governance.





How the names of 'some dear ones' were included in the lists while making recruitment and transfers during the tenures of previous governments is an open secret. There were known names in the 'corridors of power' who would undertake the responsibility of getting the work done for a consideration. My greatest satisfaction is that our government has been successful in restoring the confidence and self-respect of every Haryanvi by putting an end to the infamous 'Parchi Kharchi' system.





Today every family, including those living in the far-flung areas, has come to believe that be it getting a child into a school or getting a job, everything is done purely on merit by the present dispensation. The decade-long dreams of youth belonging to poor and underprivileged families getting a government job have been realized during the last eight years as my government has worked on the 'Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi' principle. Besides, paperless and transparent systems have been adopted to eradicate corruption in transfers, and in government offices.

Local leaders used to influence voters by promising them jobs and transfers. But with the help of e-governance, several new systems have been introduced by my government to reduce human interference, curb corruption and make the delivery of people-centric services hassle-free. Doing such a hurricane task was certainly not easy for me as right from the local area councillors to MLAs and MPs, people would come to me with recommendations for transfers.

Sometimes it is not easy to say 'no' to them, but it is always better to say 'no' rather than spawn a wrong culture. That is why despite inviting severe criticism from the opposition, my government implemented the online transfer policy. And, I am happy that my dedicated efforts to remove corruption have yielded good results. Time-bound online services have been ensured to the people. This is yielding encouraging results.

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas is the 'mool mantra' of BJP. That is why my government, through schemes like Antyodaya, Parivar Pehchan Patra and Ayushman Bharat, has made dedicated efforts to bring the much-needed radical changes in the lives of those living at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.

Be it old age pension or Vivah Shagun Yojana or any other scheme, an unprecedented increase has been made in the amount given to the beneficiaries. COVID-19 certainly posed a big challenge. It was a tough test for the governments around the world. But I am satisfied that Haryana not only put up a tough fight against the pandemic but also achieved great success in taming the monster.

State-of-the-art health facilities are being ensured not only for the people of the state but also for the patients coming from the neighbouring states. Work is being done on a war footing to further expand the health facilities all over the state.

Haryana is the first state in the country to procure a maximum of 14 crops at MSP. Schemes like Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, Meri Fasal Mera Byora and Mera Pani Meri Virasat have been implemented to make agriculture profitable. Until 2014, not only villages but also the cities of Haryana faced power crisis, but our government has not only ensured power supply in the rural areas but also taken concrete measures to spare the power corporations huge losses. Now, 80 per cent of the villages are getting uninterrupted 24-hour power supply. In the private sector, provision has been made for 75 per cent reservation in jobs for the local youth. Our government is also making dedicated efforts to provide job opportunities to them in foreign countries as well.

If Haryana today has become the first choice of foreign investors, the credit goes mainly to the investment-friendly policies pursued by my government. Positive efforts, they rightly say, yield positive results. Not only in the fields of education and jobs, but also in every other sphere of life, Haryanvis are proving their mettle and ability. This became possible not because we are in power but because of the radical changes we brought about through good governance reforms.

In the sports world, the sky-high success of our players is incredible and has become a talking point. Undoubtedly, the strength of Haryanvis and the well-planned policies of our government joined hands to script these success stories. The medal-winning players of Haryana not only get the highest cash award in the country but are also offered government jobs. Haryana has also taken the initiative of giving advance money to the players for making preparations for the games.

Since sports constitute an integral part of the state's culture, we have laid special emphasis on implementation of player-friendly policies to nurture the budding talents at the grass-roots level. Seeing the exemplary performance of our players at the national and international events, I can proudly say that our policies have started yielding positive results.

Geographically, Haryana may be a small state, but today it has become a role model for others in terms of the all-round development, and for taking several first-of-its-kind initiatives. This could not have been possible but for the trust each Haryanvi reposed in us, and in our good governance. I assure you that with the support of the people of the state, this journey of 'Vyavastha Parivartan se Sushasan' will continue in the years to come.

The writer is Chief Minister of Haryana. Views expressed are personal