Restored to normalcy

One evening, as I happened to pass by a group of students waiting outside their private tutor's residence, I chanced to hear their conversation. It could be understood that many of them were desirous of attending schools. To them, going to school was not just about classroom teaching, but something more than that; it would be restoring the normal order of life. COVID-19 has changed our perception of life; to an extent, it has revolutionised our thoughts. The entire process of teaching and learning has got stuck within the periphery of the digital medium. Obviously, a huge number of students, bereft of the facility of a computer or a smartphone, remained left-out from curriculum-centric education. A lot of opinions have been shared about incorporating this group of students into the mainstream. This has been the national scenario, and understandably, West Bengal is no exception. Eventually, the most effective solution has been arrived at. Following a government order, schools and colleges have been reopened in West Bengal from November 16, 2021. However, conventional classroom teaching in school is open to students from class IX to class XII only. Absolute care has been taken to ensure that Covid Protocol is maintained. To that effect, the government has adopted measures like having separate days for classes IX and XI and for classes X and XII — since classes X and XII have their board examinations, so, pertinently, they have their classes thrice a week, whereas classes IX and XI have their classes twice a week. It has been an innovative move by the Education Department, Government of West Bengal, to schedule Saturdays as days when instead of holding classes the schools would arrange for interaction with guardians. This will have multiple effects — on one hand, it will make the guardians more aware about making their wards follow Covid norms, and on the other hand, it will be motivational to them. Arrangements have been made where discourse by eminent personalities like Abhijit Vinayak Bandyopadhay is shared through digital medium, and shown through screen and projector.



Re-opening of educational institutions has, to an extent, met a mixed reaction. While many have given it a strong welcome, some are still apprehensive. But over and above, the general view is positive as they have lauded the government's decision as a healthy one. In keeping with guardian psychology, the government has announced that students are not to be forced to attend classes. There could be no denial that Covid is very much with us, but thanks to all concerned for not allowing the opening of educational institutions, which may have triggered any sudden rise in Covid cases, particularly amongst the students. A critical examination of the decision to open educational institutions shall reveal a sound logic behind the move. Even when the process of learning has been continuing through e- education, a lot of impediments have come up. The technological facility is not available to all; the strength of internet connectivity has not been consistent everywhere. Most importantly many students felt secluded without classroom teaching. The inevitable consequence has been school-dropouts. This problem is worse in schools than in colleges. A college student is more adept to online education and to the changes in educational methods than a school student is. Since the fundamentals of education rest on school education, it is of utmost importance that the problem of drop-out be minimised at the school level. With the educational institutions functioning in their conventional manner, it has become easier for school administration to function. The Government of West Bengal has a lot of schemes and programmes for students at the school and college level. The educational institutions being open now, these programmes could be more smoothly expedited.

Survey on students in recent times reveals a lot of detrimental developments in their minds. One major reason for such developments is their confinement to home. This consequently breeds their over- dependence on electronic gadgets. Psychological aberration amongst children is also a prominent emerging issue. Parents are baffled; teachers are worried. Excessive technological babble is harmful — both for the body as well as for the mind. To quote Charles Chaplin — "More than the machinery we need humanity''. Without the corridor of schools and colleges the students are deprived of true human exposure. The re-opening of schools can be a therapy. Students, even with physical distance, can come socially close to their friends and teachers, something which is never to be achieved in digital transmission of learning. The announcement regarding holding Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Examinations in traditional form is bold but a necessary one. Only a full-fledged examination format can make apt assessment, something so essential to students. Further, there will be test examinations for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Examinations. The revised syllabus structure would benefit the students. Putting the students into test examinations is wise, for a prolonged absence from school has expectedly slackened the academic reflex of the students. They need to warm themselves up. Even though the percentage of attendance of students is not very high, yet, there are many who are extremely happy to be back to school and college. The teaching community has welcomed the whole thing, for they have felt the impediments to online education. With the educational institutions thronging again with students, the social order seems to be getting more normal.

There is no doubt about many, being still not sure to send their children to schools and colleges. It is also a fact that many students, owing to financial debacles caused in their families by Covid, have resorted to some kind of employment. They find things difficult to balance between their employment and education. This group needs to be reabsorbed into the institutional learning process so as to fulfill the good intention behind opening educational institutions.

In a statement, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore points out — "Closing school mortgages our future for unclear benefits to our present. The losses that children and young people will incur from not being in school may never be recouped". Without school, students are bound to face problems ranging from mental distress to reduced development of social skills. This is sure to affect their academic achievement and social engagement. Parents will not be spared from the consequences. The closure of schools had its global toll on more than 156 million students. Certainly, it is not healthy to let this continue. The decision of the West Bengal Government to open schools and colleges is an appropriate call of the hour. One section of critical analysis demands vaccination for children between 12 to 18 years of age. Many guardians are also of the same opinion. This point of concern is vindicating and efforts should be directed towards its achievement. Even then, in the present situation, let us all unite psychologically to ensure that students attend their respective educational institutions. We need awareness, not panic. Then only we can combat the debilitating impact of Covid on education by not allowing it to permanently dent the texture of our intellectual fabric.

