Nexus of Good: Fruitful endeavour

Importance of water conservation is gradually getting recognised by one and all. There is a realisation that this aspect cannot be postponed anymore. Recognising the gravity of the situation, Government of India (GoI) launched 'Catch the Rain' campaign to prioritise and speed up water conservation works.



When Mayur Dixit, a young IAS officer, got posted as Chief Development Officer in Almora district in Uttarakhand, he could discern the need for working towards rejuvenation of river Kosi flowing in Kumaon region of the state. This river has been the lifeline of Almora town and many other adjoining towns and villages. Rejuvenation of the river had also been the priority of the state government but was perhaps not taken up at the local level in the right earnest.

Even at this young age, Mayur realised that the plan will have to be a people's campaign rather than a government programme. Hence, village representatives, SHG groups, schools, NGOs, armed forces and mahila- and yuvak mangal dals were involved right from the beginning. GIS technology was used to ensure efficiency and proper monitoring. Funds were arranged using convergence from schemes like MGNREGA and CAMPA. The adopted methodology entailed extensive plantation of broad-leaf trees and creation of mechanical structures like infiltration trenches and holes, small ponds in the catchment area of river Kosi and its tributaries. It was evident that the river, not being glacier-fed, could be recharged only by raising the groundwater level in the catchment area, thereby rejuvenating the streams and tributaries of the river. Millions of plants have been planted, along with creating trenches and other structures in this process which commenced in January 2018. The process is still on. This effort of the district administration has been recognised by the Government of India. The district received the National Water Award. It has also registered its name in Limca Book of Records for planting a maximum number of trees in one hour across 110 villages. The results of the water conservation efforts have started to show up and the river has now recorded an increase in water flow. GB Pant Institute of Environmental Studies, located near Almora, has been tasked by the GoI to monitor and provide scientific support to the district administration. Future challenges are likely to continue. There will be challenges in sustaining the momentum and getting people's support in maintaining water conservation-related activities. However, in view of the visible benefits accruing to all, there is a likelihood of continued priority being accorded to water conservation-related schemes at the village level. For the same reason, it is also felt that the concerned departments will remain motivated towards the task.

After getting transferred to Udham Singh Nagar District as Chief Development Officer, Mayur discovered that rejuvenating water bodies appeared to be even more critical in this district. Udham Singh Nagar lies in the terai region and is also known as the wheat & rice bowl of Uttarakhand. Agricultural practices are water intensive in this area as most of the irrigation is done through tube wells. This has led to a steep depletion of the groundwater table in recent years. So, the district administration decided to recharge the groundwater table by identifying and rejuvenating village ponds across the district. More than 550 traditional ponds were identified using revenue records, and joint teams of revenue, block, Panchayati raj and other departments were made to remove encroachments from these water bodies. Alongside, development plans were made for using MGNREGA and NRLM schemes. Ponds were cleaned, dug up before monsoons and then were handed over to SHG groups for fisheries, horticulture and other livelihood activities. Rainwater now filled ponds which were once encroached. This has acted as a motivating factor for the team. Several challenges were faced during this campaign, including convincing farmers and villagers to give up encroached land for pond creation, excessive pollution and garbage dumping in village ponds, inadequate MNREGS labour rate and excessive supply of groundwater (due to numerous tube wells). The locals could not initially visualise the consequences of depletion of groundwater level. These were indeed major challenges. Regular monitoring and coordination from district administration, creating employment opportunities for local SHGs and use of technology in demarcation & mapping helped overcoming these challenges.

Learning from his previous two experiences, when Mayur got posted as District Magistrate in Uttarkashi, he adopted a similar approach here as well. Two major rivers of India, Ganga and Yamuna, have their origins in the district. There are several high-altitude wetlands and lakes in the district that store rainwater and recharge groundwater tables. However, on account of erratic rainfall, urbanisation and soil erosion, many of the streams which used to originate naturally in these mountains were either completely lost or their discharge had decreased substantially. Mayur initiated Mission Indravati in the district to rejuvenate the Indravati river. This river is a major tributary of river Bhagirathi (Ganga) but has seen reduced discharge in recent years. Work has begun in 10 villages and higher-reach forest areas from where the river originates. Construction of check dams, trenches, plantation and ponds is planned using GIS methodology. Meetings have been conducted in all villages and an implementation plan has been developed with Gram Panchayats themselves.

Mayur has demonstrated that a civil servant with vision, passion and meticulous planning can deliver. Another remarkable feature of his style of functioning is taking all the stakeholders into confidence right from the planning stage itself. This makes them partners in the decision-making process, and makes execution of his ideas seamless. He is also making use of his learnings wherever he has got posted so far. What Mayur has achieved so early in his career is truly exemplary and inspiring. He presents a great example of Nexus of Good.

Views expressed are personal