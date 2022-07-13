Nexus of Good: Enduring bonhomie

I met Chairman, Farida Shoes (one of the leading exporters of leather goods from India), Rafiq Ahmad, for the first time in 1997 in my capacity as Export Commissioner. He was then the Chairman of the Southern Region of the Federation of Indian Exporters Organization (FIEO). Later he headed the FIEO itself on several occasions. His humility and politeness were 'shocking'. He had this attitude towards everyone. Last, when I visited his factory in Chennai, I saw a similar display towards his workers. His workers adored him. Despite having accomplished so much in life, he appeared grounded. In 2000, when I was no longer the Export Commissioner but was still on the Board of FIEO as Chairman, APEDA, he helped resolve a severe crisis at FIEO by taking over as Chairman and in his inimitable style. Even today, after so many years of my superannuation, he treats me as he treated me in the 1990s. This was evident when he proudly took me around his expanded factory in 2019 during my visit to Chennai.



When I took over as Chairman, APEDA in 2000, I had the occasion to interact with several agricultural produce and processed food exporters. The largest exporter was Allanasons. For Irfan Allana, its promoter/director, nothing was impossible. I found him ambitious but down to earth. His persuasive skills came in handy when we travelled together as a part of the delegation to a few countries attempting to gain access to markets for buffalo meat export. Some of the markets did open, and meat exports reached record levels. There were a few glitches, though, as the exporters started undercutting each other to the extent that some began exporting products below cost. It would have destroyed the industry. The industry was salvaged (described in the chapter 'A Meaty Decision' in Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant). Irfan subsequently migrated to Dubai, where his parent company was incorporated. He has been in touch regularly for the past two decades. It did not matter to him whether I was somebody or nobody.

Tanflora today is the largest exporter of flowers from India. It was not so in 2001 when it was on the verge of 'sickness'. The unit revived and subsequently thrived with little help from APEDA (described in chapter 'Intervention to Bloom' in Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant). Najeeb Ahmad, the chief promoter of Tanflora, never forgot this. He continues to treat me as Chairman, APEDA, perhaps more, even after more than two decades.

Ravi Wig, former Chairman, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was one of the first industrialists I interacted with as a civil servant. It was way back in 1994 when I was attempting to organize events in various states to attract investment that he and the Secretary-General of the Chamber, HS Tandon facilitated all assistance from the Chamber. He was already a veteran when we met for the first time, but he was never patronising. We kept in touch thereafter and came closer because of his passion for taking care of building and other construction workers, a subject that I was handling as Director General, Labour Welfare, from 2006 to 2013. Apart from a professional relationship, there was a personal connection as well. This connection has sustained even after retirement.

It was a conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industries in the mid-1990s. I was attending it in my capacity as Executive Director, Udyog Bandhu. The speaker was Vishnu Agrawal, an IIT graduate and first-time entrepreneur. Not only was he speaking with passion, but he was also going hammer and tongs against the government. To begin with, as a representative of the government, I felt a trifle upset and gave it back to him when my turn came to speak. However, I was impressed with his articulation and forthrightness. This led to a relationship that has lasted to date. I learnt a lot from him and continue to do so even now about the ground realities and the adverse set of circumstances that an entrepreneur faces.

Dinesh Singhal belonged to Meerut. He was another first-time entrepreneur who reserved no punches. His articulation was not as profound as Vishnu but equally effective. What impressed me was his understanding of processes and simplifying them. He never just brought me a problem. He had a solution as well. Belonging to the small and medium sector, he was convinced the employment problem of the country could not be solved by the large industry. The focus had to be on the micro, small and medium industry. The life of these entrepreneurs had to be made easy. I met him for the first time in 1993 when he was the President of the Indian Industry Association (comprising industries based out of UP). The association with him continued when he became the national President of the Federation of Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (FISME). Dinesh has also chosen to join the Nexus of Good movement.

The pioneer of the organic movement in India was a young and dynamic Sanjay Bansal. I met this energetic entrepreneur in 2001 and was immediately impressed with his optimism and drive to make things happen. He organised the first-ever international organic conference that ushered India's organic produce/product certification era. As Chairman APEDA, I had a small role to play, and I am glad that the movement flourished. Sanjay's tea gardens export branded 'Ambootia' tea worldwide. I not only got hooked to Sanjay but also to his tea. Even after my retirement, he ensures that I am never short of supplies. In any case, I cannot have any other tea.

I met Vivek Saraogi in the mid 1990s. Here was a young entrepreneur managing one of the most difficult industries, sugar, in UP. He was the one who never gave up, kept fighting and, more often than not, won. Balrampur Chini Mills continued to do well. He kept in touch with me even when I was no longer handling industry and even post-retirement. I treasure the booklet of quotes that he sends me every year. Inspired by what he has done, I plan to bring out my booklet: What Chanakya Didn't Say!

For a short duration, I chaired Pashupati Acrylon in my capacity as MD, PICUP. PICUP had some equity in the company. Here I came across another young entrepreneur, Vineet Jain. What was truly remarkable about him was his optimism. He always wore a smile on his face, even in the most adverse set of circumstances. There was no specific reason to be in touch with him after that brief stint as Chairman of his company, but he kept in touch, never asking for a favour.

And, finally, my friend, class fellow and industrialist in his own right was Anil Gupta. A remarkable person indeed who endured the complex terrain of industrialisation but was optimistic and positive in his approach. I was always Anil to him, and so it did not make any difference whether I was an IAS officer or not. He never came to me for his personal problems. However, as President of the Indian Industries Association (IIA), he raised a large number of issues related to small and medium industries. He also approached me for individual problems of his industrialist colleagues but only after ascertaining that they were genuine ones. I continue to benefit enormously from his company.

The late Shri Suresh Neotia inspired all, including civil servants like me, to understand the industry. If he liked a person, it did not matter who he was or where he was. He was always available to help and assist. I cannot forget the assistance he provided when, as a greenhorn, I was tasked to organise interactive sessions with the industry in Kolkata in 1994. May his soul find peace.

There were many more from the industry that I came in touch with when I was a civil servant. The beauty is that I am in touch with most of them even when I am no more a civil servant. It is to their credit that the relationship has endured as I keep learning from those making it happen despite traversing rugged terrain. I would have given up long ago if I were in their position.

With excerpts from the writer's recently released book, 'No More a Civil Servant'. Views expressed are personal